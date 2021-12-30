IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 27,651 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.