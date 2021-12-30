iMe Lab Price Hits $0.0602 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $784,523.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.29 or 0.07834350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.58 or 0.99801322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008025 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

