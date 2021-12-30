Independent Family Office LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $6,724,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The company has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

