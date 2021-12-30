Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $821.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

