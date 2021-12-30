Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,651 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

USB opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

