Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $240,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

