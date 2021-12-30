Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $255,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $569.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $636.46 and a 200 day moving average of $622.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

