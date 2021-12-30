Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

