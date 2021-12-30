Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

