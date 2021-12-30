Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,203 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

