Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average of $215.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.