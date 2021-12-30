Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

