Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 168,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

