indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). indie Semiconductor also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

