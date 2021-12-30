Infinity Esaham (INFS) Trading Up 102.2% Over Last 7 Days

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $332,167.59 and approximately $161.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded 102.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Infinity Esaham

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927 . The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com . Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

