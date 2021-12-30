Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

