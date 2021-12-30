Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.62. 6,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XDQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $767,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $244,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Market Timing

