Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 943,727 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

