Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as low as C$9.39. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 28,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$307.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.