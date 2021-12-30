Insider Buying: Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) insider Bill Brodie Good purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,164.00).

UFO stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Thursday. Alien Metals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

