Insider Buying: Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) insider Bill Brodie Good purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,164.00).
UFO stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Thursday. Alien Metals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.
About Alien Metals
