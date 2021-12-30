Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 203,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a current ratio of 35.66. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

