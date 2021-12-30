Insider Buying: Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Acquires $199,999.80 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter acquired 13,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Ashford Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

