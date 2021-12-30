Insider Buying: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director Acquires 2,020 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, David Swanson bought 355 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $5,140.40.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $395,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.