Insider Buying: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director Acquires 2,020 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, David Swanson bought 355 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $5,140.40.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $16.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $395,000.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
