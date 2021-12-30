Insider Selling: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Sells 393,700 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $348.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth about $15,796,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.