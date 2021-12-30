Insider Selling: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells 71,187 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

CCAP stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

