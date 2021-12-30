Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,842 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 425,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,561. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

