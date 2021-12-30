Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

Shares of FB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.78. The stock has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,919,573,000 after buying an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

