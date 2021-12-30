Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Sells 2,754 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $135,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. 335,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

