Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells 41,710 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $679,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

