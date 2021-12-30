Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 50,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04.

Insmed stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

