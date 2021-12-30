Insured Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,333.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $4,333.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.03 or 0.07854805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,804.60 or 1.00479669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008041 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,133,538 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.