Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 441,093 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

