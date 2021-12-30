International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will likely gain from strong demand in its end markets. In the Industrial Packaging segment, the company continues to witness solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent pulp. It is however bearing the brunt of supply-chain related challenges, labor shortages and higher input costs across all segments. International Paper anticipates escalating recovered fiber, energy, chemicals, wood and distribution costs in the upcoming quarter. Higher transportation costs due to unprecedented port congestion and vessel delays might impact the company’s shipments. The company recently stated that inflated costs and the impact of the Prattville paper mill outage would likely have a $95-$105 million drag on fourth-quarter earnings.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of IP opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

