Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,569.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($74.87).

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($88.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.61) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($75.82) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,656 ($76.03) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,343 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,345.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.77).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

