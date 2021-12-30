Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 1,038 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $295.75 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $296.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

