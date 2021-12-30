Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.