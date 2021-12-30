Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

