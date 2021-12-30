Intrust Bank NA Takes $264,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

