Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.29. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

