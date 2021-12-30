Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.42

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.42 and last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

