Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 306.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

