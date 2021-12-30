Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 33,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

