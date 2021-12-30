Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $401.55 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.