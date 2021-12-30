Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $59,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,154,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

