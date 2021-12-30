Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOANN stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 260,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,506. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $438.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

JOAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

