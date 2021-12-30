Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $520.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.80 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

