IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

