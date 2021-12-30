IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 8,000 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,765.29).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde acquired 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($40,900.12).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,950.93).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,213.20).

On Friday, October 8th, Max Royde acquired 9,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £12,445 ($16,729.40).

Shares of IQG traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 129.96 ($1.75). 3,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,967. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.50 ($1.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of £74.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

