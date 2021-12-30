IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0860

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $102.46 million and $3.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,055,012,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,655,681 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

