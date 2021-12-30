Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $323.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.04 and a 200-day moving average of $303.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

